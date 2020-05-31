A Thai shopper wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic walks past a mannequin at a shopping centre in Bangkok. Photo: EPA
Thailand passes record US$60 billion stimulus package to combat coronavirus impact
- About US$17.3 billion will be given as aid to farmers and informal workers such as street vendors and those employed in massage parlours and bars
- Further funds have been earmarked for health care and market stabilisation, but opposition MPs have criticised the government for a lack of transparency
