Philippine passengers wear masks as they ride a mini bus, known as a jeepney. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus highlights Manila’s overcrowding as Philippine government offers to pay residents to leave
- ‘Manila has reached its maximum,’ one expert says, as the government rolls out its ‘Back to the Province’ programme to reduce gridlock in the capital
- The densely packed capital region is home to more than 13 million people, and accounts for about two-thirds of the country’s coronavirus cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Philippine passengers wear masks as they ride a mini bus, known as a jeepney. Photo: EPA