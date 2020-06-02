Eight-year-old Moe Myint May Thu has delighted Myanmar with her culinary prowess. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus lockdown cooking classes bring Myanmar girl, 8, online fame and fortune

  • ‘Little Chef’ Moe Myint May Thu has mastered 15 dishes, including tomato fish paste curry and spicy fried frog
  • She now sells dishes to order and wants to translate her childhood passion into a career when she grows up
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Eight-year-old Moe Myint May Thu has delighted Myanmar with her culinary prowess. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE