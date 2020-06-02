A worker wears a protective visor and surgical mask at the Westlite Papan foreign worker dormitory in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Chinese man becomes Singapore’s first migrant worker to die from coronavirus
- The man was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer, which was complicated by multi-organ failure while he had been warded in the intensive care unit
- The conditions at migrant worker dormitories, which house some 300,000 of the country’s 1 million low-wage workers, have been cited as a factor in infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
