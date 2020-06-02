The wife began believing that looking after them was her only way to ‘cross into Paradise’. Photo: AFP
Singapore couple divorced after wife became obsessed with cats, husband left after one peed on him
- The husband said his wife developed an obsession with cats at the time after her late mother appeared in her dreams, telling her to be kind to them
- No longer able to sleep in their bed which was ‘constantly defiled’, the husband began sleeping on a mat on the floor instead
Topic | Singapore
The wife began believing that looking after them was her only way to ‘cross into Paradise’. Photo: AFP