People are seen gathering and drinking outside a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore in May, during the circuit breaker restrictions. Seven foreigners have been charged with flouting social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Expats who flouted Singapore’s circuit breaker to gather for drinks face US$7,000 fine or jail

  • The seven foreigners gathered outside bars in Robertson Quay and bought takeaway alcohol during coronavirus safe distancing restrictions last month
  • They were charged under temporary Covid-19 regulations and had to surrender their passports as part of their bail conditions
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 9:07pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People are seen gathering and drinking outside a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore in May, during the circuit breaker restrictions. Seven foreigners have been charged with flouting social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE