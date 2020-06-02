People are seen gathering and drinking outside a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore in May, during the circuit breaker restrictions. Seven foreigners have been charged with flouting social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook
Expats who flouted Singapore’s circuit breaker to gather for drinks face US$7,000 fine or jail
- The seven foreigners gathered outside bars in Robertson Quay and bought takeaway alcohol during coronavirus safe distancing restrictions last month
- They were charged under temporary Covid-19 regulations and had to surrender their passports as part of their bail conditions
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People are seen gathering and drinking outside a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore in May, during the circuit breaker restrictions. Seven foreigners have been charged with flouting social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook