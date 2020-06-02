Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during an anniversary celebration for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in December. He has suspended his decision to scrap a troop deployment agreement with the US. Photo: TNS
Philippines reverses decision to scrap US troop agreement, citing political and other developments
- President Rodrigo Duterte in February cancelled the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows US troops to operate in the country on a rotational basis
- Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the decision not to abandon the defence pact was well received by the United States
