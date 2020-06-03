Online lending attracted new players that bet on a digital approach allowing them to lend profitably to entities that did not appeal to banks. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

How coronavirus pandemic has derailed Asia’s booming online lending industry, much of it backed by Chinese money

  • In India there are nearly 500 online lending start-ups, and roughly 160 in Indonesia
  • But as economies across Asia went into lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, many borrowers defaulted
Topic |   Ecommerce
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:50am, 3 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Online lending attracted new players that bet on a digital approach allowing them to lend profitably to entities that did not appeal to banks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE