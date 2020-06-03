Residents shop for vegetables at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: first Rohingya refugee dies in Bangladesh camps described as ‘ticking time bomb’

  • As many as 60,000 to 90,000 people inhabit each square kilometre in Cox’s Bazar camps, with families of up to a dozen sharing small shelters
  • The Rohingya, members of a mostly Muslim minority, fled a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017
Reuters

Updated: 4:00pm, 3 Jun, 2020

