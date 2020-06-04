A customer wears a mini face mask during a treatment at the Waleerat beauty clinic in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
In coronavirus era, Thai beauty clinic unveils mini face mask to limit infection during facial treatments

  • The mask uses a narrower protective strip to expose more of the face so that doctors can conduct procedures while reducing contact with the nose and mouth
  • The Waleerat Clinic does not currently sell the masks and say they have about 100 that can be disinfected and reused
Updated: 9:00am, 4 Jun, 2020

