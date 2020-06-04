Migrant workers cross a street at Orchard Road in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore warns more jobs will be lost due to ‘sheer uncertainty’ in global economy

  • Senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam made the remarks after he chaired the first meeting of a council to create new job opportunities
  • ‘We will have far fewer new job openings than jobs being lost – over the next year, and beyond that if we are unlucky,’ he said
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:07am, 4 Jun, 2020

