Tourists disembark a ferry at Koh Larn island on the first day of reopening in Pattaya in Thailand. Photo: EPA
Thailand’s coronavirus lockdown has eased but tourism industry must rely on local travellers for now
- For 2020, the Thai government expects the number of international visitors to plummet 68 per cent from last year to 12.7 million
- In Vietnam, which has also been hit hard by restrictions, the government has launched a campaign to persuade citizens to travel and support the industry
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
