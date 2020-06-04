Tourists disembark a ferry at Koh Larn island on the first day of reopening in Pattaya in Thailand. Photo: EPA
Thailand’s coronavirus lockdown has eased but tourism industry must rely on local travellers for now

  • For 2020, the Thai government expects the number of international visitors to plummet 68 per cent from last year to 12.7 million
  • In Vietnam, which has also been hit hard by restrictions, the government has launched a campaign to persuade citizens to travel and support the industry
Updated: 10:38am, 4 Jun, 2020

