Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with a sniper rifle in Quezon city. Photo: EPA
Philippines’ war on drugs included ‘systematic extrajudicial killings with near impunity’ for police, UN report says
- President Rodrigo Duterte was elected after promising a ruthless crackdown on narcotics, which may have constituted ‘permission to kill’
- The most conservative figure suggests that 8,663 people have died, with other estimates up to triple that number, the report says
Topic | The Philippines
