Philippines’ war on drugs included ‘systematic extrajudicial killings with near impunity’ for police, UN report says

  • President Rodrigo Duterte was elected after promising a ruthless crackdown on narcotics, which may have constituted ‘permission to kill’
  • The most conservative figure suggests that 8,663 people have died, with other estimates up to triple that number, the report says
Reuters
Updated: 2:34pm, 4 Jun, 2020

