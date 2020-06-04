Singapore is generally regarded as a safe haven for investors in Asia, and is therefore an attractive hub for foreign currencies. Photo: Reuters
In Singapore, foreign currency worth record US$19.2 billion deposited in April, due to Covid-19, HK protests and trade war
- Since 2015, the value of foreign currency deposits hovered between US$5 billion and US$6.5 billion before rising sharply last July and then consistently increasing
- Currency fluctuations in emerging markets, such as Indonesia and China, may also have triggered some capital flight to Singapore
