The Marina Bay Sands resort and casino in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands casino, owned by US billionaire Sheldon Adelson, faces money-laundering probe
- With a profit margin ranging from 53 per cent to 56 per cent in the three years ending in 2019, Marina Bay Sands is among the world’s most profitable gaming resorts
- The Singapore casino said any suggestion of inappropriate activity is taken seriously, and it has investigated every assertion of wrongdoing brought to its attention
