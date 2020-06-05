Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: dpa
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong insists China cannot replace US security presence in Asia-Pacific, urges cooperation
- Lee wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine that sensitivities around South China Sea and ethnic minorities in Asean nations ensure US ‘remains vital’
- ‘Any confrontation between these two great powers is unlikely to end as the Cold War did, in one country’s peaceful collapse,’ he wrote
Topic | US-China relations: the Asian angle
