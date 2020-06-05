A rally against the Philippines’ anti-terror bill in Quezon City, Metro Manila. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

New Philippine security law could be used to label human rights groups as terrorists, UN official warns

  • President Rodrigo Duterte has endorsed the new legislation, which increases the number of days suspects can be detained without warrants from three to 24
  • Vice-President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition, warned the legislation could be used to muzzle free expression and silence critics
Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:29pm, 5 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A rally against the Philippines’ anti-terror bill in Quezon City, Metro Manila. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE