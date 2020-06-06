A man receives 100 whippings by religious police in Jantho, Aceh province. Photo: AFP
Asia / Southeast Asia

Indonesian couple whipped 100 times each in Aceh for premarital sex

  • The pair had their temperatures checked and wore face masks as they were lashed with a rattan cane outside a mosque
  • The man’s flogging was briefly paused as he could not bear the pain, and a second flogger was called in to finish the lashing of his female partner
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:54am, 6 Jun, 2020

