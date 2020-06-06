The headquarters of Goldman Sachs in New York City. Photo: AFP
Even US$3 billion compensation not enough to settle 1MDB case with Goldman Sachs, Malaysia says
- Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul rules out a figure that is far higher than the US bank offered last year
- Malaysia has charged Goldman’s units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling US$6.5 billion that the bank helped raise for 1MDB
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
