The injured 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant standing in Velliyar River moments before it died in Palakkad district of Kerala state, India. Photo: AP
Man arrested in India after pregnant elephant’s shock death by ‘exploding coconut’
- Elephant ate explosives mixed with fruit left out by locals
- Animal suffered severe injuries and eventually died standing in a river
