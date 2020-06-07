The injured 15-year-old pregnant wild elephant standing in Velliyar River moments before it died in Palakkad district of Kerala state, India. Photo: AP
Man arrested in India after pregnant elephant’s shock death by ‘exploding coconut’

  • Elephant ate explosives mixed with fruit left out by locals
  • Animal suffered severe injuries and eventually died standing in a river
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:39am, 7 Jun, 2020

