Malaysia will lift coronavirus restrictions this week, PM Muhyiddin Yassin confirms

  • ‘I am aware the government cannot control your lives forever to control the virus,’ Yassin said during televised address
  • The rate of new coronavirus infections in the country, which in March was among the highest in Southeast Asia, have slowed in recent weeks
Reuters

Updated: 5:05pm, 7 Jun, 2020

