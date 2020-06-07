A Malaysian woman watches Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on television. Photo: EPA
Malaysia will lift coronavirus restrictions this week, PM Muhyiddin Yassin confirms
- ‘I am aware the government cannot control your lives forever to control the virus,’ Yassin said during televised address
- The rate of new coronavirus infections in the country, which in March was among the highest in Southeast Asia, have slowed in recent weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
