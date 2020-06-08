A sex educator shows students at a Hanoi school how to use a condom. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

In Vietnam, Gen Z youths are fighting social stigma to talk about safe sex and consent

  • Evolving sexual values in the country’s young population are exposing a lack of information about safe sex
  • Even as condoms and abortion pills are now easily available in Vietnam, society ‘has no idea what sex education is and how to do it’, says one activist
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:45pm, 8 Jun, 2020

