A sex educator shows students at a Hanoi school how to use a condom. Photo: AFP
In Vietnam, Gen Z youths are fighting social stigma to talk about safe sex and consent
- Evolving sexual values in the country’s young population are exposing a lack of information about safe sex
- Even as condoms and abortion pills are now easily available in Vietnam, society ‘has no idea what sex education is and how to do it’, says one activist
