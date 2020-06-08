A Philippine student grimaces as a nurse administers an anti-dengue vaccine. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Philippine students won’t be allowed back to school until vaccine is available
- Tens of millions of students could be affected, and education officials have suggested lessons may need to be broadcast on television
- There has been little public opposition to the postponement of face-to-face classes, as hundreds of new infections are being detected daily
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Philippine student grimaces as a nurse administers an anti-dengue vaccine. Photo: AFP