An official uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. Photo: AP
Half of Singapore’s coronavirus cases show no symptoms, joint head of task force says
- ‘Based on our experience, for every symptomatic case you would have at least one asymptomatic case,’ Lawrence Wong said
- Wong was explaining the city state’s cautious approach to reopening following a two-month lockdown to curb infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An official uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. Photo: AP