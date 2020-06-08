An official uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Half of Singapore’s coronavirus cases show no symptoms, joint head of task force says

  • ‘Based on our experience, for every symptomatic case you would have at least one asymptomatic case,’ Lawrence Wong said
  • Wong was explaining the city state’s cautious approach to reopening following a two-month lockdown to curb infections
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:19pm, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An official uses a thermal scanner to check the temperature of an individual before he can enter a building in Singapore. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE