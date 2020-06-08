A protester holds a portrait of allegedly kidnapped Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit outside the Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Thais protest against ‘disappearance’ of activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit, snatched by gunmen in Cambodia
- Wanchalearm was abducted in Phnom Penh, where he fled to escape criminal charges for criticising the former Thai junta after 2014 coup
- Dozens of protesters outside the Cambodian embassy in Bangkok demanded an investigation and accused the Thai state of orchestrating the kidnapping
Topic | Thailand
A protester holds a portrait of allegedly kidnapped Thai activist Wanchalearm Satsaksit outside the Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok. Photo: AFP