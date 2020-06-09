The Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
Malaysia detains 269 Rohingya refugees found in boat off Langkawi island
- Malaysian marine officials intercepted the vessel Monday off the northern resort island of Langkawi
- Malaysia, which has a majority Muslim population, has been a common destination of boats arranged by traffickers who promise the refugees a better life abroad
Topic | Malaysia
