Vietnam has only 332 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has yet to record a casualty. Photo: Xinhua
In Vietnam, British pilot Stephen Cameron making ‘miraculous recovery’ from coronavirus, reports say
- Cameron was in a coma for two months and spent 47 days on life support but doctors have grown more optimistic about his prospects
- Vietnam, which has yet to record a casualty from coronavirus, has spent about US$200,000 treating the pilot
