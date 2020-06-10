Singapore’s Government Technology Agency received help from US students who developed a Bluetooth-based contact tracing app while in high school in 2014. Photo: AFP
How Singapore’s Covid-19 contact tracing app drew inspiration from a US high school project
- Two US students developed a prototype app called kTrace in 2014, at the height of the Ebola epidemic. They won a prize but found no backers
- But Singapore’s GovTech agency found it and the students shared code and advice to speed up the development of the city state’s TraceTogether app
