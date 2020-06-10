Travellers have their documents checked in Jakarta. Domestic flights in Indonesia have resumed, with cabin crew in protective suits, health certification for passengers, mandatory face masks, and longer check-in times. Photo: AFP
‘Tiring and expensive’: as flights resume with strict conditions, Asian travellers think twice about the hassle
- An Indonesian traveller said a four-hour check in process, paying double for a domestic flight, and multiple Covid-19 screenings, would put people off flying
- The aviation industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and implementing new regulations is already proving challenging for airlines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Travellers have their documents checked in Jakarta. Domestic flights in Indonesia have resumed, with cabin crew in protective suits, health certification for passengers, mandatory face masks, and longer check-in times. Photo: AFP