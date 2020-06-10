Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa is facing a libel charge which could see her jailed for up to 12 years. Photo: SCMP / Nora Tam
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa ‘hopeful’ ahead of libel verdict which could see her jailed
- The Rappler co-founder and former CNN journalist is facing a verdict on Monday in a libel case that could see her sentenced for up to 12 years
- Media watchdogs say the case is in retaliation for Rappler’s independent reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration
Topic | The Philippines
