Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa is facing a libel charge which could see her jailed for up to 12 years. Photo: SCMP / Nora Tam
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa ‘hopeful’ ahead of libel verdict which could see her jailed

  • The Rappler co-founder and former CNN journalist is facing a verdict on Monday in a libel case that could see her sentenced for up to 12 years
  • Media watchdogs say the case is in retaliation for Rappler’s independent reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:37pm, 10 Jun, 2020

