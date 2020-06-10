Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s former first lady Rosmah Mansor’s seized handbags damaged and government should pay, lawyer says
- Rosmah became a lightning rod for public anger during the rule of her husband, Najib Razak, who was accused of plundering state coffers
- During 2018 raids, police confiscated more than 500 handbags and 12,000 pieces of jewellery estimated to be worth US$270 million
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
