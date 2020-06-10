Feby Dela Peña withdrew the money that was supposed to feed her family of five for a month to pay for free meals. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Meet the Filipino offering 200 free meals a day to Dubai’s jobless migrants during coronavirus shutdown

  • Feby Dela Peña started with US$136 worth of groceries, including 30 frozen chickens and sacks of rice. And then she began to cook
  • Migrants account for 90 per cent of the workforce in the United Arab Emirates. The economic shutdown hit their communities hard
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:54pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Feby Dela Peña withdrew the money that was supposed to feed her family of five for a month to pay for free meals. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE