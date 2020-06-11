Migrant workers, mostly from Bangladesh, queue to collect free masks and get their temperatures taken in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore must reject ‘not in my backyard’ mindset when rehousing migrant workers, top official says
- Low-income foreign workers packed into bunk rooms that lack proper hygiene facilities account for more than 90 per cent of Singapore’s 38,000 Covid-19 cases
- Singapore has vowed to improve living conditions for migrant workers in the short-term, and build new dormitories for 100,000 workers over the next few years
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Migrant workers, mostly from Bangladesh, queue to collect free masks and get their temperatures taken in Singapore. Photo: Reuters