Migrant workers, mostly from Bangladesh, queue to collect free masks and get their temperatures taken in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore must reject ‘not in my backyard’ mindset when rehousing migrant workers, top official says

  • Low-income foreign workers packed into bunk rooms that lack proper hygiene facilities account for more than 90 per cent of Singapore’s 38,000 Covid-19 cases
  • Singapore has vowed to improve living conditions for migrant workers in the short-term, and build new dormitories for 100,000 workers over the next few years
Updated: 8:00am, 11 Jun, 2020

