Maybank customers queue for an ATM machine in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Maybank sued for ‘thwarting’ luxury flat block in New York
- Developer Sharif el-Gamal said in a notice and summons filed in New York state court that Malayan Bank Berhard ‘ignored and breached their obligations’
- He is seeking an award of more than US$245 million, which he says is the projected net sell-out value of the property located at 43-47 Park Place
Topic | Malaysia
