Migrant workers pictured in a dormitory in Singapore last month. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore chatbot helps doctors monitor migrant workers’ health in real time

  • SGDormBot, developed in partnership with AI health care start-up Bot MD, has been put to use at six migrant worker dormitories
  • The bot reminds infected residents in dorms to monitor their temperature, heart rate and oxygen levels, using their native language
Updated: 11:18am, 11 Jun, 2020

