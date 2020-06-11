Migrant workers pictured in a dormitory in Singapore last month. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore chatbot helps doctors monitor migrant workers’ health in real time
- SGDormBot, developed in partnership with AI health care start-up Bot MD, has been put to use at six migrant worker dormitories
- The bot reminds infected residents in dorms to monitor their temperature, heart rate and oxygen levels, using their native language
