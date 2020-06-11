Two suspected Chinese kidnappers were killed during a shoot-out with police in Angeles City, Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two Chinese kidnapping suspects killed in shoot-out with Philippine police
- A police officer was also wounded in the exchange of fire in Angeles City in Pampanga province
- Mainland workers employed in the country’s offshore gaming operations have become targets of Chinese kidnapping syndicates in recent years
Topic | The Philippines
