Two suspected Chinese kidnappers were killed during a shoot-out with police in Angeles City, Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Two Chinese kidnapping suspects killed in shoot-out with Philippine police

  • A police officer was also wounded in the exchange of fire in Angeles City in Pampanga province
  • Mainland workers employed in the country’s offshore gaming operations have become targets of Chinese kidnapping syndicates in recent years
DPA
Updated: 4:23pm, 11 Jun, 2020

