Seafood buffets were offered at low prices, including one charging 880 baht (US$10) for a group of 10 people. Photo: AFP
Thai seafood restaurateurs sentenced to nearly 1,500 years in prison after buffet promotions backfire
- Thousands of customers signed up for pay-in-advance offers but the restaurant cancelled the events after being unable to meet the demand
- Two men were sentenced to 1,446 years in prison, although those sentences were cut in half to 723 years each because the men confessed
