Iyansyah, 45, shows a picture of his child Fahri, who died from coronavirus aged nine months. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian children caught in ‘devil’s circle’ of coronavirus and malnutrition, killing hundreds

  • Experts have said the pandemic poses little threat to the young but in Indonesia underlying factors have proven deadly
  • ’Covid-19 proves that we have to fight against malnutrition,’ a senior health ministry official said
Updated: 8:00am, 12 Jun, 2020

