The Singapore police did not identify the duo, the company they worked for, or the banks they allegedly cheated. Photo: Shutterstock
Duo accused of cheating banks in Singapore and Hong Kong of more than US$340 million
- They allegedly created fake sales contracts and invoices to obtain financing from the eight banks, police said
- The man, a more chief finance officer, faces a total of 58 charges, while the female treasury manager faces 63 similar charges
