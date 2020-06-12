The Singapore police did not identify the duo, the company they worked for, or the banks they allegedly cheated. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Duo accused of cheating banks in Singapore and Hong Kong of more than US$340 million

  • They allegedly created fake sales contracts and invoices to obtain financing from the eight banks, police said
  • The man, a more chief finance officer, faces a total of 58 charges, while the female treasury manager faces 63 similar charges
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online
Today Online

Updated: 11:03am, 12 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Singapore police did not identify the duo, the company they worked for, or the banks they allegedly cheated. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE