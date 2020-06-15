The Le Freeport facility is designed to store fine art and other valuables. Photo: Handout
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Sale of ‘Asia’s Fort Knox’ at the heart of legal battle in Singapore

  • Swiss art dealer Yves Bouvier is suing a group of businessmen he claims agreed to buy his storage facility for about US$60 million before backing out of the deal
  • The Singapore vault sits on a large tract of land near Changi Airport and is used to store fine art and other valuables
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:18am, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Le Freeport facility is designed to store fine art and other valuables. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE