A VietJet Air Airbus A321neo passenger plane is seen on a grass field after skidding off the runway while landing in heavy rain at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: EPA-EFE
Vietnam suspends two foreign pilots after VietJet plane skids off runway
- The Airbus A321neo plane was carrying 217 passengers and was arriving from the tourist island of Phu Quoc
- Authorities blame bad weather, as Vietnam was battered by heavy rain over the weekend
Topic | Vietnam
