A VietJet Air Airbus A321neo passenger plane is seen on a grass field after skidding off the runway while landing in heavy rain at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam suspends two foreign pilots after VietJet plane skids off runway

  • The Airbus A321neo plane was carrying 217 passengers and was arriving from the tourist island of Phu Quoc
  • Authorities blame bad weather, as Vietnam was battered by heavy rain over the weekend
Topic |   Vietnam
BloombergReuters
Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 9:35pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A VietJet Air Airbus A321neo passenger plane is seen on a grass field after skidding off the runway while landing in heavy rain at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE