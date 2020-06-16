United States Another police officer said that Medlin could face extradition to the

Advertisement

According to the Nevada State sex offender public website, a Russ Albert Medlin was listed as a “non compliant” tier-two offender – the second most serious – with a Las Vegas address.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

bitcoin In December, the US Justice Department said three men had been arrested in an alleged fraud that raised US$722 million from investors lured by fakemining earnings.

Russ Medlin could face 15 years in jail under Indonesia’s child protection laws. Photo: AFP

Prosecutors in the US allege that Medlin headed the “BitClub Network”, which took money from investors in a “hi-tech Ponzi scheme”.

From April 2014 through December 2019, the group attracted unsuspecting investors using fraudulent earnings purported to come from the network’s mining pool, according to prosecutors.

It was not immediately clear if US authorities would seek Medlin’s extradition in the cryptocurrency case.

“We are still waiting for a request from the US Embassy,” Jakarta police’s special investigation director Roma Hutajulu said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The US embassy did not immediately reply to requests for comment.