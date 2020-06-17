People carrying takeaway food exit the Funan shopping centre in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Singapore retailers step up safety measures with glass partitions, sanitiser and gloves ahead of Friday reopening
- The city state is set to enter phase two of its economic reopening after an eight-week ‘circuit breaker’ to contain the spread of Covid-19
- Not all retailers are in a hurry to reopen their doors, however, with some opting to take more time to plan and reconfigure their stores
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
People carrying takeaway food exit the Funan shopping centre in Singapore on Tuesday. Photo: EPA