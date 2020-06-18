Infectious diseases specialist Paul Tambyah, who is also chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
Singapore specialist named president-elect of International Society of Infectious Diseases
- National University of Singapore professor Paul Tambyah, who is also a senior infectious diseases consultant will begin his term in 2022
- He will become the first Singaporean to head the US-based non-profit organisation that focuses on helping developing countries
Topic | Singapore
