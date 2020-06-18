A sign of US bank Goldman Sachs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia seeks to amend 1MDB charges against Goldman Sachs

  • Prosecutors seeking amendments involving liability, with Goldman’s lawyers arguing the proposed changes would be substantial, according to court proceedings
  • The US bank is accused of misleading investors when it arranged US$6.5 billion of bond sales while allegedly knowing that the funds would be misappropriated
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:30pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A sign of US bank Goldman Sachs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE