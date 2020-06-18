The World Bank estimates Malaysia had some 1.5 million migrants undocumented or working illegally in 2019﻿. File photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysian policemen arrested over drug, migrant worker smuggling

  • A group of police officers and soldiers were accused of colluding with smugglers for a payment of up to US$235 per month
  • The arrest of the 18 men followed the detention of 40 alleged smugglers on June 4, authorities said
Updated: 9:01pm, 18 Jun, 2020

The World Bank estimates Malaysia had some 1.5 million migrants undocumented or working illegally in 2019﻿. File photo: EPA-EFE
