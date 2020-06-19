Office workers after buying take away food at Raffles Place. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s food lovers reunite for kaya toast, sushi and hawker fare as coronavirus restrictions ease
- Many residents have been forbidden from mixing with anyone outside their family since early April
- Singapore won praise for its early containment efforts before a surge in imported cases and outbreaks in migrant dormitories
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Office workers after buying take away food at Raffles Place. Photo: AFP