Office workers after buying take away food at Raffles Place. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore’s food lovers reunite for kaya toast, sushi and hawker fare as coronavirus restrictions ease

  • Many residents have been forbidden from mixing with anyone outside their family since early April
  • Singapore won praise for its early containment efforts before a surge in imported cases and outbreaks in migrant dormitories
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:59pm, 19 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Office workers after buying take away food at Raffles Place. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE