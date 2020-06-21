A health officials sprays chemicals to kill mosquitoes inside a classroom of a school in Bangkok, Thailand, earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia’s Covid-19 lockdowns may be driving another virus wave: dengue fever
- Cases of dengue fever are up 60 per cent in Indonesia, while Singapore is on course for one of the largest outbreaks in the city state’s history
- Movement restrictions may have prevented communities and households from cleaning up potential mosquito-breeding sites, experts say
Topic | Disease
