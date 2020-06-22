Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen waves during his visit to the Cambodian People's Party headquarters, currently under construction in Phnom Penh. Photo: AFP
Cambodia’s Hun Sen tells opposition to ‘wait for the next life’, says ruling party will dominate politics for up to 100 years
- Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has been in power since 1979 and holds every seat in the 125-member legislature after the main opposition was dissolved
- Its newly built US$30 million headquarters in Phnom Penh is a sign that the party would lead national politics for ‘the next 50 years, 100 years’, he said
