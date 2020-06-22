Methamphetamine, heroin and ecstasy were among the controlled substances thought to have been smuggled. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Richard Robinson
Malaysia police hunt Singapore man for smuggling drugs by drone into city state
- Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said, a 40-year-old also known as ‘Boy Setan’, is accused of launching the drone from Johor Bahru’s main city square one evening
- Meanwhile, two Singaporean men have been arrested for using a drone to smuggle drugs after an assortment of controlled substances was found in one of their cars
Topic | Malaysia
Methamphetamine, heroin and ecstasy were among the controlled substances thought to have been smuggled. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Richard Robinson