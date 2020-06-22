Methamphetamine, heroin and ecstasy were among the controlled substances thought to have been smuggled. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Richard Robinson
Malaysia police hunt Singapore man for smuggling drugs by drone into city state

  • Mohamad Azli Ahmad Said, a 40-year-old also known as ‘Boy Setan’, is accused of launching the drone from Johor Bahru’s main city square one evening
  • Meanwhile, two Singaporean men have been arrested for using a drone to smuggle drugs after an assortment of controlled substances was found in one of their cars
Topic |   Malaysia
The Star
The Star

Updated: 6:35pm, 22 Jun, 2020

